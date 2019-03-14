|
|
Angeline Anna Harris (nee Jarzmik), 101, of Amherst, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Medical Center of Aurora, Aurora, CO after a brief illness.She was born January 14, 1918 in Lorain, and had been an Amherst resident for 27 years before moving to Aurora, CO in 2014. Angeline had been the cafeteria manager at the old Lake School in Vermilion for 27 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. She had also been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Amherst and Vermilion AMVETS Post #22 Auxiliary.She enjoyed baking, word find books, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Walter (Elaine) Harris of Aurora, CO and Earl (Pat) Harris of The Villages, FL; daughter, Anna Mae Harris of Lorain; and grandchildren, Elaine Renee Kokindo and Daniel (Kathy) Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Harris, in 1986; parents, John and Anna (nee Barzyk) Jarzmik; sisters, Mildred Klein, Helen Quarando and Irene Quarando; brother, Albin Jarzmik; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Kokindo.Prayers at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH. The Reverend Ron Brickner will officiate. Interment will follow at Rugby Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ohio Division Inc., 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 .Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 17, 2019