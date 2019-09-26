|
Angeline Pauline (nee Braleski) Prosak, 95, of Lorain, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Marymount Place Assisted Living in Garfield Heights, OH. Angeline was born in Lorain, OH on April 13, 1924 to her parents, Alex and Pauline (nee Rutkowski) Braleski. She graduated from Lorain High School and married her beloved, Edward Stephen Prosak on February 28, 1946 and they raised five loving children together. She was a parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. Parish in Lorain. Angeline enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Jim) Coller of Broadview Heights and Noreen Paffumi of Medina; sons, Alan (Donalynn) Prosak of Medina and James (Cheryl) Prosak of Dandridge, TN; daughter-in-law, Kim Prosak of Elyria; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edward Prosak in 2018; parents, Alex and Pauline Braleski; son, John Prosak; great-grandson, Tim Galla; sisters, Mary Malick and Theresa Vaughn; and brothers, Henry, Lloyd and Lawrence Braleski. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Nativity B.V.M. Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052, Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, officiating with Rev. Mr. James Prosak and Rev. Mr. Robert J. Dybo, assisting. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 27, 2019