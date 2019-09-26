Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Prosak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Pauline (Braleski) Prosak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Pauline (Braleski) Prosak Obituary
Angeline Pauline (nee Braleski) Prosak, 95, of Lorain, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Marymount Place Assisted Living in Garfield Heights, OH. Angeline was born in Lorain, OH on April 13, 1924 to her parents, Alex and Pauline (nee Rutkowski) Braleski. She graduated from Lorain High School and married her beloved, Edward Stephen Prosak on February 28, 1946 and they raised five loving children together. She was a parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. Parish in Lorain. Angeline enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Jim) Coller of Broadview Heights and Noreen Paffumi of Medina; sons, Alan (Donalynn) Prosak of Medina and James (Cheryl) Prosak of Dandridge, TN; daughter-in-law, Kim Prosak of Elyria; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edward Prosak in 2018; parents, Alex and Pauline Braleski; son, John Prosak; great-grandson, Tim Galla; sisters, Mary Malick and Theresa Vaughn; and brothers, Henry, Lloyd and Lawrence Braleski. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Nativity B.V.M. Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052, Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, officiating with Rev. Mr. James Prosak and Rev. Mr. Robert J. Dybo, assisting. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now