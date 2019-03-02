Angelo “Larry” Gerrone, 95, of Avon Lake, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.Larry was born on February 25, 1924 in Hazelton, PA, and served in the US Navy in the South Pacific from 1943-45. He worked as a custodian for the Avon Lake City Schools for over 30 years. He was a member of the Amvets Post 55 and VFW Post 8686 in Sheffield Lake for the past 16 years.Larry is survived by his loving children, Jeff (Diane), Fran Pickett (Robert), Patrick “Leon” Helbig (Joanne), and Donna Gimbi (Fred); 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary C. (nee Moats); his parents; and eight siblings.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Amvets Post 55, 530 N Abbe Rd, Sheffield Lake, Ohio 44054 or VFW Post 8686, 557 Harris Rd, Sheffield Lake, Ohio 44054.Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake on Tuesday, March 5 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 6 at 11am, with Mrs. Heidi Thimke, a Celebrant of Busch, officiating. Interment at Lakewood Park, Rocky River with military honors.(440)933-3202 www.buschcares.com Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary