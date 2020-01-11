|
|
Angelo M. Velez passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home, son of Nemensio Velez and Modesto Lopez he was born in Lares, Puerto Rico on April 15, 1939. At the age of 8 he and his family became residents of Lorain.Angelo attended the Lorain Schools until he joined the United States Marines. His tour of duty ended in 1959 at which time he returned to Lorain. He held a variety of jobs and eventually was employed by Ford Motor Company for 32 years, retiring in 2006.His passions were Harley Davidson motorcycles and Corvettes. He owned several over the years and took great pride in them.Angelo was a firm believer in giving back. He served as a driver for Meals on Wheels and donated to Lucy Idol, and other local charities.He was a craftsman, remodeling and building with a keen eye for detail. Most notable were the doll houses he created for his beloved granddaughters.Angelo was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria; parents, Nemensio and Modesto; an infant sister; and brother, Louie.He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; companion, Harley; three sons, Michael, Mark, and Brandon; two daughters, Angel and Sandra; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives; and friends.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January14, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Private family interment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020