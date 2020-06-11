Anibal Feliciano, age 81, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence following a lengthy illness. Born June 24, 1938, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Saturnino and Maria (nee Lausell) Feliciano, he came to Lorain at the age of nine and has lived here since. He graduated from Lorain High School and served in the U.S. Army. Anibal worked the Denny’s restaurant and the former Beach Park and Wallaby’s restaurants. He also worked at Lorain Works US Steel. He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed listening to Christian music. He is survived by his sister with whom he made his home with, Ana Feliciano of Lorain; a brother, Johnny Feliciano of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Carmen Feliciano Ayala; and brothers, Jose and Eric Feliciano. The family held private visitation and funeral services in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel, officiated. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery Lorain. The family suggests that memorial contribution be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.