Anibal Feliciano
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anibal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anibal Feliciano, age 81, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence following a lengthy illness. Born June 24, 1938, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Saturnino and Maria (nee Lausell) Feliciano, he came to Lorain at the age of nine and has lived here since. He graduated from Lorain High School and served in the U.S. Army. Anibal worked the Denny’s restaurant and the former Beach Park and Wallaby’s restaurants. He also worked at Lorain Works US Steel. He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed listening to Christian music. He is survived by his sister with whom he made his home with, Ana Feliciano of Lorain; a brother, Johnny Feliciano of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Carmen Feliciano Ayala; and brothers, Jose and Eric Feliciano. The family held private visitation and funeral services in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel, officiated. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery Lorain. The family suggests that memorial contribution be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 8, 2020
Anibal will forever be in our hearts, a loving cousin ...we will treasure the years growing up with so many family activities... our heartfelt condolences to the Feliciano famiy...
Edwin Camacho Aviles
Family
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved