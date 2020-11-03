1/1
Anita Diane (Zackel) Adams
Anita Diane Adams born Anita Zackel passed away October 31 2020 at 68 years of age. Beloved wife of William Adams, mother of Susan Perry, Michael Perry (Dawnn Perry) and Jennifer Perry Resko (Steve Resko). Grandmother of Kaitlyn Perry and Luke Resko. Great grandmother of 2. Sister of Robert Zackel and was preceded in death by her parents Robert Zackel and Juanita Zackel. An active member of the church, she played the piano and organ for many years as well as participating in the many enrichment activities for children and community. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am Saturday November 7 at Grace Baptist Church 719 Root Road Lorain, Ohio 44052. Flowers and donations can also be sent to Grace Baptist Church.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
