Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Anita Glover Obituary
Anita Glover, 55, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Randy Glover; son, Ryan Glover; brother, Arthur Gringle; and sister, Patty Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Patricia (nee Brown) Gringle. A Memorial Service will be held at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Chuck Behrens, officiating. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
