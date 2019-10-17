|
Anita Glover, 55, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Randy Glover; son, Ryan Glover; brother, Arthur Gringle; and sister, Patty Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Patricia (nee Brown) Gringle. A Memorial Service will be held at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Chuck Behrens, officiating. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 18, 2019