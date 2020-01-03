Home

Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
Anita McKenna
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Anita Marcella (Brown) McKenna

Anita Marcella (Brown) McKenna Obituary
Anita Marcella McKenna (nee Brown) passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 following a full and meaningful life. Anita was born Dec 19, 1931 in Wellington, Ohio. The Elyria area has been her home for most of her life. She attended the Christian Heritage Church in Avon, Ohio and the Cross Community Church in Elyria. Her passion was providing support and home health care for seniors. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William, of Elyria; Dennis Smith (Barbara Fraunfelder), of Elyria, Neil Smith, of Elyria, Clyde McKenna, of San Diego, Ca., Holly Thorogood (Milton), of Powder Springs, GA, and Paul McKenna (DeNa), of Centerville, GA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Pearl A. Brown (nee Davidson); a son, Eric; and several brothers and sisters. Friends may call at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland St., Elyria, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m until the time of funeral services at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Jeff Phail, Pastor of Heritage Christian Church in Avon will officiate. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wellington will be private. Online condolences for the family will be left at: www.reichlinroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
