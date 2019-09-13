|
Anita (nee Ciriaco) Schueller, 86, of Lorain, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 under Kingston of Vermilion nursing care and New Life Hospice. She was born September 12, 1933 in Lorain and remained a lifelong resident of the city. Anita was a member of the 1951 graduation class of Lorain High School. She was employed at the office of Dr. Bristol Meyers, Kutza Pharmacy, Chemist Shop, and Hough Pharmacy. Anita was a member of the Junior Gems. As an active and involved parent of her children, she was a member of the St. Peter’s Athletic Association, the Parent Teacher Association, and a volunteer in St. Peter’s Library for over 25 years. She enjoyed attending craft shows, playing cards and games, gardening, cooking and spending time in the backyard for cookouts and swimming pool parties with family and loved ones. Anita loved watching Cleveland sports teams, especially the Cleveland Indians and her favorite player - Frankie Lindor. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events, even taking her first plane ride to Florida to see her grandson play baseball. Of upmost importance to her was her faith in Jesus and her devotion to the Blessed Mother. Anita was an inspiration to every person she met. Every conversation would be filled with questions all stemming from a genuine concern and interest with every person with whom she spoke. She was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Schueller, in 2006; her son, Jack Schueller, in 2017; her sister, Josephine Kritz, in 2017; and her parents, Jesse and Mary Ciriaco. Survivors include her daughters, Jill Schueller and Jennifer (Ed) Sanders; son, Jamie (Shelly) Schueller; daughter-in-law, Jacci Schueller; sisters, Joan DeLuca, Eleanor Ciriaco and Teri Ciriaco; brother, John (Judy) Ciriaco; sister-in-law, Shirley Novak; grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Darerian, Kaitlin, Morgan, Lexy; and great-grandchildren, Millie, Madison and Gabriel; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved with her whole heart and being. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. where the Nativity Altar & Rosary Society will recite the rosary Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Nativity B.V.M. Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH, Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church or New Life Hospice. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 14, 2019