|
|
Ann Holomuzki (nee Rockas), age 92, of Avon Lake, passed away at the Min Street Care Center in Avon Lake on the evening of Saturday, November 9, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, on November 15, 1926, Ann was a graduate of Avon Lake High School. She had been employed as a cook for the Lorain City Schools and retired in 1987, following 18 years of service with the district. A parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, she enjoyed sewing in her free time. An avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, she also enjoyed following the football programs at The Ohio State University and Notre Dame. Ann is survived by her daughter, Judy Bics (Doug), of Avon Lake; and son, Joseph Holomuzki (Carole), residing in Carson City, Nevada. She also leaves grandchildren, Nick, Jeff, and Matt Holomuzki; and great-grandchildren, Bo, Laney, Lincoln, and Sawyer Holomuzki. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Holomuzki, in 2002; by her parents, Daniel and Mary (nee Rusinak) Rockas; by brothers, John, Michael, Nicholas, Steve, Daniel, George, and Pete; along with sisters, Sylvia Pace, Mildred Waite, and Mary Able. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Saturday beginning with closing prayers offered in the funeral chapel at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria Township. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To share your memories and condolences with Ann’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 13, 2019