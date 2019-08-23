|
|
Ann Kolenda (nee: Jasinski), 90 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. She was born May 2, 1929 in Lorain. Ann was raised in Lorain before moving to Amherst following her marriage to her husband on Nov 30, 1946. She had made her home in Amherst for over 70 years, the last five of which were with her daughter and son-in-law in their home. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and was active with the Golden Agers. She worked along side her husband in their business, Kolenda Jewelry, in Amherst, for over 50 years. As a young woman she enjoyed polka dancing with her husband, Joseph. She enjoyed vacationing on Kelleys Island. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters. Her hobbies included cooking and baking. Survivors include her daughter, Joanne Kolenda (Jack Scaife), of Amherst; son, Joseph A. Kolenda (Sandy), of Lagrange; her grandchildren, Andrea Bertke (Carl) and Angelica Matotek (Scott); her great-grandchildren Carlie Ann Bertke, Abigail Jo Bertke and Everest James Matotek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Michael Kolenda, on February 10, 1999; her brothers, Joseph, Edward, Anthony, Victor, and Peter; as well as sisters, Sister Mary Maxine, Helen Skodney/Lasky, Rosemary Adams, Sophie Loder, and Cecilia Bailey; and her parents, Alexander and Ludwika Jasinski (nee Suekaivecz). Friends may call Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst.Closing Prayers will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. At the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019