Ann Kostyo (nee Fantin), age 89, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Avon Oaks Caring Community in Avon, Ohio.She was born May 29, 1930 in Lorain, Ohio where she lived her entire life. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lorain and went on to Lorain Business College. After school she went on to work for National Pharmacy and Lorain City Schools.Her passion was her family and friends as well as going shopping with her sisters and daughter.Surviving are her sons, John (Karen) Kostyo and Rob Kostyo; grandchildren, John, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Joseph and Maria, her twin sister, Joann, as well as sisters, Virginia and Mary.She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, John “Jack” Kostyo; daughter, Kimberly Pincura; parents, Frank and Mary (nee Fogliato) Fantin; grandson, Clinton Pincura; brothers, Angelo, John and David; as well as sisters, Rosemary and Theresa.The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020