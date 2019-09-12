Home

Ann M. (Kaplan) Dooling


1921 - 2019
Ann M. (Kaplan) Dooling Obituary
Ann M. Dooling (Kaplan), 98, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, where she resided. Born August 31, 1921, in Windber, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Anna Kaplan. Ann was married for 50 years to John Edward Dooling, who passed away in 1998. They moved to Dennison, Ohio, after being married in Cleveland, and resided there until they moved to Columbus, Ohio, in 1973. Ann retired from the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) in 1986. After retiring, they moved to Dover, Ohio and Ann moved to Avon Lake in 2001. Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Avon Lake and enjoyed activities in retirement such as bowling, playing bridge and bingo. Ann is survived by one son, Jack (Sally) Dooling, of Dover, Ohio; as well as three daughters, Adele Dooling, of Avon, Ohio, Ellen (Rich) Robbin, of Columbus, Ohio, and Patty (Mark) Smallsreed, of Marana, Arizona. Ann was Gigi to six grandchildren, Megan (Steve) Bender, Shannon (Tony) Eichelberger, Kelly (Adam) Bott, Terah (Brad) Webb, Jeremy Robbin and Michael (Emily) Robbin; and seven great-grandchildren. Ann is also survived by a brother, James (Jane) Kaplan, of Williamsburg, Virginia. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio, with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dennison. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ann may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of The Western Reserve of Cleveland, www.hospicewr.org, or the in her memory.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
