Ann M. Marshall (nee Poltrone), 87, of Lorain, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home in Brighton Gardens in Westlake after a long illness. She was born June 2, 1932, in Lorain and had been a lifelong area resident. Ann worked with her husband, Jim, as the Office Manager of Al, Lou & Jim's Auto Parts in Lorain. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to cook for holidays and family gatherings. She enjoyed meeting every month with her high school club ladies for dinner and enjoyed traveling, especially packing her husband, Jim’s suitcase. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. She is survived by her children, Chris (Shelia) Marshall of Lakewood, Dr. Mark (Marcelle) Marshall of Lorain, and Kathy (Mike) Dziat of Wakeman; grandchildren, Ian Dziat (fiancé Amber Sherrill), Jordan Dziat, Alexandra (Matthew) McCarthy, Christina (Minh) Tran, and Jessica Waite (companion Andrew Mayo); and great-grandchildren, Giulianna Lei-Yen Tran, Ellamaria Kai-Yen Tran, and Ottoman Davenport Mayo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James J. Marshall, on May 15, 2011; son, Louie Rosso; parents, Leonardo and Carmela Poltrone (nee DiMari); brothers, Dominic, Joseph, Sebastiano, Sam and John Poltrone; and sister, Josephine Feldkamp. Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family funeral services will be held. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.