|
|
Ann Rose Gidycz (nee Fundak) passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 96. Ann was born in Lorain, Ohio on October 18, 1922. After graduating from Oberlin High School, during the war, Ann worked at Western Automotive. During this time, she also held a waitressing job for one month at a small diner. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Andrew Gidycz. They were married in 1947, and together they raised four children. Ann enjoyed family gatherings and frequently traveled to Pennsylvania and Niagara Falls to visit relatives. In her free time, Ann enjoyed cooking and baking, following the Cleveland Indians, and playing Pinochle with her sisters-in-law. Additional interests included crocheting hats, scarves, and afghans for anyone who walked through her door, as well as playing Bingo. Ann was a woman of great faith and had been a longtime parishioner of the former St. John Roman Catholic Church. She was also a dedicated member of the church’s Altar & Rosary Society. She was currently attending Christ the King Parish in Athens. In 1999, Ann moved to Athens, Ohio to be closer to her family and to help care for her beloved granddaughters. In addition to enjoying spending time with her family and attending her granddaughters’ sporting events, she cultivated many new friendships and, particularly over the last couple of years, she enjoyed and was grateful for frequent visits with them. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Anastasia (nee Evanish) and Rok Fundak; her husband, Andrew; beloved sons, Robert and Daniel Gidycz; sisters, Mary Matos, Rose Tomsco, and Marge Versace; along with brothers, Paul Sifter, John Fundak, and Frank Fundak. She is survived by daughters, Andrea and Christine Gidycz; son-in-law, James Lein; grandchildren, Daniel (Alana) Gidycz, Adriana Lein, and Elena Lein; and brothers, Joseph and George Fundak. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13th from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will begin there Monday with closing prayers offered at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of the parish will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family encourages contributions in her memory to the Columbus, Ohio , 1900 Polaris Parkway,, Suite 450, Columbus, OH 43240. To share your memories and condolences with Ann’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 11, 2019