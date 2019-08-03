|
Anna “Anne” (nee Lapunka) Bair, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Devon Oaks Assisted Living in Westlake, Ohio under the care of New Life Hospice.She was born on May 28, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan to Mary and Vassily Lapunka and moved to Lorain, Ohio in 1924. Anne was a Lorain High School Class of 1938B graduate. She went on to further her education at Lorain Business College with a diploma in Secretarial Studies and Accounting, graduating in 1941.After graduating from Lorain Business College, she married her teacher, Allan Dean Bair in January of 1942. Their Sixty six years of marriage was a testimony to the strength of that relationship which only grew stronger over the years. Her warm personality and sanguine nature made her a delight for others to be around.Anne was employed by the Lorain Products Corporation as the head of the order department from 1941-1957. She was a pioneering member of the Business and Women’s Professional Club and a member of the Lakeland Women’s Club, having held offices in each. In her later years she served as a volunteer for Mercy Hospital.In 1957, she joined her husband at the Lorain Business College as a secretary and later key punch instructor until the business was sold in 1980. After bringing up “two beautiful children”, she became a devoted grandmother, delighting in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Anne had been a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Lorain since 1960.Her hobbies included cooking and baking. She enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her husband both near and far. Anne travelled extensively over five continents-Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe including Russia and covered all 50 states, Mexico and Canada. Her favorite places were Jamaica and Hawaii.Anne is survived by her children, Robert Allan Bair and Patricia Ann Van Keuren; grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Scott, Christie Ann Murdoch, Peter Lael Bair, David Dean Bair, John Paul Bair, and Stephen Natan Bair; great-grandchildren, Hailey Scott, Weston Murdoch, Cooper Murdoch, Haddie Bair, Toby Bair, Teija Bair, and Jake Bair.She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Dean Bair; her parents, Mary and Vassily Lapunka; and her brother, John Lapunka.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the Church. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019