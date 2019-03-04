|
Anna Belle Pullin (nee: King), 88 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.She was born in Rock Castle, West Virginia, to Oma and William King. She married James Pullin and together, they had five children. Anna and James moved to Ohio in 1950. Anna Belle was the youngest of twelve children.She was in preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; six sisters; her husband, James; her sons, Roy and Larry; her great-granddaughter, Kayla; her grandson, Terry; and daughter-in-law, Kathy. Survivors include children, all of Amherst, James (Barb), Howard (Janet), Shirley (Charlie); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Anna loved baking. Her passion began very young, while working at two bakeries in Amherst, then becoming a partner/owner of the A&B Cookie Jar in the same location. Later, she worked as a baker at the Kroger Company, then a sewing factory in Lorain, and did baby-sitting from time to time. Some of her hobbies were baking, sewing, arts and crafts, bingo, playing cards, and trips to the casino. In her earlier years, she baked birthday cakes for her grandchildren. Freshly baked desserts were available in Anna Belle's kitchen if she knew grandchildren were coming to visit. Anna and Jim had a swimming pool in the earlier years, they loved having the kids and grandkids over to swim, even though Anna could not swim. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on her porch in the spring, talking with family and friends, while watching the hummingbirds.Friends may call Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Pastor Bart Gonzalez will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110 or Ames Family Hospice House, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH 44114.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019