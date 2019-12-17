|
|
Anna Haller (nee Nazarkiewicz), age 96, of Lorain, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 15, 2019 while a resident of the Mill Manor Care Center in Vermilion. She was born in Ford City, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1923 to Nestor and Katherine (nee Sykuta) Nazarkiewicz. Anna was a 1942 graduate of Lorain High School. During World War II, she worked at General Industries in Elyria, Ohio. When her husband, Mathew Haller, was stationed in Presidio Bay, California with the United States Army, Anna travelled to San Francisco to be near him. While there, she worked for the United States War Department as a government inspector of war materials and also as a drug store clerk. Anna was a longtime parishioner of St. Vitus Croatian Catholic Church in Lorain prior to its closing. She will always be remembered as a generous, selfless, and loving woman who always displayed great care and concern for both family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians. Her many hobbies included solving word puzzles, cooking, knitting, dancing, and listening to polkas. Her and her husband’s garden was the envy of the neighborhood and Anna shared their bounty by canning countless jars of perfectly grown tomatoes and peppers every season. Her greatest pleasure, however, was spending time with family, friends, and her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Matthew (Mary Ann) Haller, of Vermilion; grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Poprocki, of Dayton, Jennifer Shambaugh, of Vermilion, and Matthew Haller, also of Vermilion. She also leaves great-granddaughters, Kaylynn, Courtney, Alexandra, Abby, and Rosalin. Additional survivors include her brother, Theodore Nazarkiewicz, of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mathew Haller; daughter, Barbara Nichols; infant daughter, Ruth; parents, Nestor and Katherine Nazarkiewicz; brother, Wasyl “Willie” Nazar; and sister, Mary Farkas. Visitation will be Friday, December 20th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the New Life Hospice Foundation, 3600 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. To share your memories and condolences with Anna's family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019