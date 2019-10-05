|
|
Anna Holoweckyj (nee Michalski), 78, of Lorain, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain after a lengthy illness. She was born July 22, 1941 in Nisko, Poland and came to the United States in 1960. She was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Lorain as a dietary aide and retired in 2003. She also worked for City Cigar Store, Corner Variety Store and the Family Restaurant.Anna was a very active member of St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many church activities. She enjoyed being a member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), Golden Agers Club and a member of United Polish Club. She was active in the Democrat Party. Anna and the late Wasyl "Willie" Nazar planted and nurtured over a dozen trees on the north east corner of Oakwood Park. She also enjoyed gardening, singing, making pierogis, helping and caring for family and friends.She was a loving mother to her son William M. Holowecky, of Lorain devoted grandmother to Rachel and Brandi and dear sister to Mieczyslaw Dabek of Lorain and Maria Pedrak of Poland. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Petro Holoweckyj in 1986 whom she married in June 1962 and her parents Jozif and Antonia Baran and her adoptive father Pieter Michalski.Her family will receive friends Tuesday, October 8 from 4 to 8 PM at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, with a Panahyda at 6 PM in the funeral home. Closing prayers will be Wednesday at 9:30 AM in the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston Ave., Lorain. The Very Rev. Canon Father Steven M. Paliwoda, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Lorain.Her family suggests memorial contributions to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019