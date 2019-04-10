|
Anna M. Slate, of Norwalk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was 75. Anna was born on August 26, 1943 in Warsaw, IN.She was a member of the Maple City Church of God in Norwalk, and a student of the bible who loved the Lord with all her heart. Anna had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, “Facebooking”, and communicating with friends on the internet. Anna retired from the former Ford Assembly Plant in Lorain, UAW local 425. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, James Slate Jr.; daughters, Angela Rogala of East Palatka, FL, Annette (David) Soule of Lorain, and Melanie (Ray) Hollett of Warsaw, IN; sister, Marilyn (Norman) Roberts of Warsaw, IN; stepsister, Peggy Warner of Fort Wayne, IN. A private family graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Maple City Church of God, 79 E. Main St., Norwalk, OH 44857.Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 11, 2019