Anna Mae Callahan (nee Kashella) passed away peacefully July 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Dear mother of John W. (Ginny) Callahan, of Northfield, Minn. and Michael Patrick (Audrey), Callahan. Cherished grandmother of Cory T., Lyndsey A., and Shelby C. Sister to James Kashella and the late Dorothy Lewis, Andrew Kashella, and Edward Kashella. Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd., Avon, OH, where the family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas Church, Sheffield Lake, OH. Arrangements by Holick Craciun Funeral Home, Westlake, OH. 440-331-0999. www.holickcraciunfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 10, 2019