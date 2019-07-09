Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craciun Funeral Home
23040 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 843-5957
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae (Kashella) Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae (Kashella) Callahan Obituary
Anna Mae Callahan (nee Kashella) passed away peacefully July 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Dear mother of John W. (Ginny) Callahan, of Northfield, Minn. and Michael Patrick (Audrey), Callahan. Cherished grandmother of Cory T., Lyndsey A., and Shelby C. Sister to James Kashella and the late Dorothy Lewis, Andrew Kashella, and Edward Kashella. Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd., Avon, OH, where the family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas Church, Sheffield Lake, OH. Arrangements by Holick Craciun Funeral Home, Westlake, OH. 440-331-0999. www.holickcraciunfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now