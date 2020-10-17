Anna Maria Santos (nee Silva), 94, of Lorain went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Richard E. Jacobs Hospital, Avon.She was born on July 25, 1926 in Morovis, Puerto Rico. She came to live in Lorain, OH in 1949 and has lived here ever since.Anna spent most of her life as a caregiver; caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Anna enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, singing, and making others laugh. She was a devout Catholic. Anna was devoted to daily prayer, reading her bible and praying the rosary. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain and volunteered for many years. Anna was a member of the Sociedad de Damas (Women's Society), a Cursillista (A Course in Christianity), and Charismatic Renewal. She was also a Eucharistic Minister.Anna will be deeply missed by her sons: John (Mercy) Santos of Amherst Township, James Santos, Eduardo Santos, Richard Santos and her daughter, Wilma (Jose) Ocasio all of Lorain; son-in-law, Al Ortiz of Amherst, OH; brothers: Luis Silva of Puerto Rico, Francisco Silva and Tadeo Silva II of Lorain; sisters: Mary Feliciano of Lorain, Gladys Figueroa of Puerto Rico; 28 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her caregivers Catherine, Zory, Sonia, Linda, Valerie and Isabel.She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Enrique Santos in 2011; her parents, Manuel Silva and Sara Silva (nee Santos); sons: Jesse and Manuel Santos; daughter, Anita Ortiz; daughters-in-law: Olga Santos and Karen Santos; brothers: Enrique Silva, Eleuterio Silva and Tadeo Silva I; sisters: Sarin Ocasio, Carmen Cordero, Luz Salgado, Lolita Silva, Antonia Nieves, Julia Velez and Ramona Visalden.Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, October 14 at Sacred Heart Chapel. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Anna's family suggests contributions to Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
