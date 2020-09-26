Sister Annamae Murphy, SND, (formerly Sister Mary Denismarie) died September 24 at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Sister was born May 9, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and devoted her entire life to the education of elementary school children. Whether ministering as teacher, principal or administrative assistant, Sister was the consummate educator for almost sixty years—twenty-nine of those years at St. Peter School and Parish in Lorain. She was dedicated to the needs of the school, the parish and the greater civic community. Sister strove to create a faith-filled environment all around her where each person, no matter the age, could grow and thrive. May Sister Annamae now rest in the loving arms of our good God.She is the cherished aunt of Rita Fritz (Bryan), Meg Duffy (Patrick), Jodi Hayes (Kevin) and Amy Haggerty (Thomas), Dennis (Janice), John (Deborah, deceased), Kathleen Letner (Fred), Kevin, James, Linda, Mary and John; beloved great-aunt, cousin and sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 65 years.Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Denis and Margaret (Kelly) Murphy and her siblings: Mary, John Francis (Ellen, deceased) Denis Patrick (Kathleen) and James Emmitt (Peggy).A private Memorial Prayer Service for Sister Annamae will be on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m. It will be live-streamed. Go to www.sndchardon.org
There is an article posted about Sister with the link. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024.Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home