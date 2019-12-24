|
Anne Marie Jones (nee Gentile), 93, of Anaheim, CA, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born October 17, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA and had been an Anaheim resident for the past 53 years, moving from Vermilion. Anne was an alumna of Duquesne University and worked as a Second Grade Teacher for St. Mary School, Vermilion and Dr. Jonas E. Salk Elementary School, Anaheim, CA. She was dedicated to helping her students, family and all children excel scholastically. She had been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion and was a member of St. Justin Martyr's Catholic Church, Anaheim, CA. Anne enjoyed gardening and was especially proud of the Orchids she grew. She is survived by her son, Thomas Joseph Jones, Jr. of Philo, CA; daughter, Lynne Luter of Willits, CA; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Arlene Sullivan of Anaheim, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major Thomas Joseph Jones in 1955; daughter, Cynthia Anne Patricio; granddaughter, Julie Anne Kroll; and her parents, Ralph Gentile and Marie Sullivan (née Wittman). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The Reverend Paul Schreiner will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 27, 2019