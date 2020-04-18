|
Anne Kendzel passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. She was born in Lorain, OH to Stanley and Bernice Zajkowski on October 8, 1923. Anne is survived by her beloved husband Gene of 73 years; loving children: Gloria (Hetey) and Jim; daughter-in-law Peg Kendzel (Tarrant); seven cherished grandchildren; and seven wonderful great grandchildren. Anne was preceded in death by her two sons, John and Joel. At Anne's request, no services will be held and her family requests that all that have been touched by knowing Anne raise her up in your prayers and thank God for the blessing of having her in our lives.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 20, 2020