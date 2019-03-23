|
|
Anne M. Roches (nee Trebus), age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Newlife Hospice in Lorain after a short illness.Born December 6, 1923 to Joseph and Anna (nee Mocak) Trebus Sr. in Holsopple, PA, Anne moved to the Lorain area with her family in 1943. There she met George M. Roches whom she married in 1956. She was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus until its closing in 2009. She then joined Nativity BVM where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.An avid bowler, Anne bowled on teams for over 50 years. She loved to travel, taking trips across the country, including a cruise to Alaska. Though she traveled often, Anne loved her home and enjoyed being a homemaker.Surviving are her nieces, Judith (Albert) Volak Sr. and Darlene (James) McLaughlin; and nephew, William Trebus.She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, George M. Roches; daughter, Nancy Roches; both parents; brothers: George Trebus, John Trebus and Joseph Trebus Jr. and sister, Mary Chuska.A rosary, led by Nativity BVM Altar and Rosary Society, will be recited on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 W. 15th Street, Lorain. Rev. Robert Glepko, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019