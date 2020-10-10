Anne Marie Luczkowski (née Hanko), 68, of South Amherst, died Friday October 2, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic main campus after a long illness.She was born December 30, 1951 in Lorain and had resided in the South Amherst and Lorain areas all of her life.Anne graduated from Lorain Admiral King High School and attended Lorain County Community College where she studied nursing. Anne began working as a waitress at her family owned Hanko’s Gin Mill. When she earned her nursing license, she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at EMH Regional Medical Center in Elyria for many years. Later, she helped Dr Romeo Miclat establish his dialysis center on Abbe Road in Elyria. She was a member of St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed baking, ceramics and bird watching.She is survived by her husband of 37 years Frank Luczkowski, daughter Jaclyn Boyle, stepchildren: Barb Luczkowski-Duggan (Ron), Rick Luczkowski (Janice), David Luczkowski (Debi) and Tina Luczkowski; grandchildren: Rachel, Stephanie, Chad, Ty, Olivia, Carlee, Ryan and Paige and siblings: Andy Hanko, Bert Hanko (Debbie), Paulette Resar (Ted) and Joe Hanko (Chris). She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew N. Hanko Sr and Patricia A. Hanko (née Reising). The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic doctors and amazing staff for the care they showed Anne. They are the reason Anne had the time with her family that she did.Private family funeral services will be held with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH. 44195 www.give.ccf.org/give/196607/#!/donation/checkout
. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net