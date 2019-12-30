|
|
Anne Marie Rieth (nee White), 84, of Lorain, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a long, courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis. She was born August 14, 1935, in Lorain, where she had been a lifelong resident. Anne worked for Lorain City Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1997 as the Auxiliary Clerk. She had also worked as the secretary for St. Johns School, Lorain. Anne had been a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, Lorain. She was an excellent seamstress, an advocate and volunteer with Easterseals, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Minnich of Lorain, Cathy (Craig) Utz of Florida, Patricia Rieth of Lorain, Sharon (Bill) Berry of North Carolina, Maria Rieth of Lorain, and Carol Niemann of Nevada; grandchildren, Alexander Niemann and Melanie Minnich; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Alyssa; and her sister, Sandra White of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Madeline E. (nee Kastler) White; grandson, Matthew Berry; and her brother, Richard White. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens (in the Chapel), 3700 Center Road, Avon, OH 44011. Father John Retar will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Easterseals Northern Ohio, 2173 North Ridge Rd., Suite G, Lorain, OH 44055. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 31, 2019