Anne Stack
1927 - 2020
Anne Stack, 92, (nee Minnich) of Amherst passed away on March 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter following a long illness.Mrs. Stack was born in Lorain on September 19, 1927, the daughter of the late John A. and Madolin (nee McNeil) Minnich. She is a graduate of the former St. Mary High School, Class of 1945 and St. Mary's of the Woods college in 1949 with a degree in sociology.She was a lifetime member of St. Mary Church of Lorain and a homemaker.Anne is survived by a daughter, Janet A. (Robert) Miller of Amherst, sons George P Stack of Amherst, Chris W. (Lori) Stack of Lorain, Gary (Gayle) of Vermilion and Daughter-in-Law, Kathy Stack, Avon Lake. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Laura (Brandon) Yuchasz, Michael Miller, Anne (Mark) Sliman, Daniel Miller, Megan (Greg) Dohn, Jenna Stack, Kelli Stack, Eric Stack, Ali Stack (Gary Mullins), Tim Stack, Jr., John (Gwen) Stack, Sarah (Jeremy) Munoz, and 18 great-grand children.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George P. Stack, son Tim Stack in 2016, brothers, Rev. John C. Minnich and Daniel Minnich, sisters, Rita Andrews and Margaret "Kate" Mulhern.Burial was in Calvary Cemetery.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain with Rev. Edward Smith, pastor, as celebrant.The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Mary Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052 or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Ste 270, Valley View, OH 44125.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
