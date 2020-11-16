1/1
Annette Marie (Long) Dillon
Annette Marie Dillon, 60 years of age, passed away after a long illness on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.She was born on February 20, 1960 in Elyria, Ohio. She attended St. Peters Catholic School in Lorain and Admiral King High School, graduating in 1978. Annette graduated from LCCC, working as an accountant for The Lutheran Home in Westlake, Oh and Braniff Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. She also worked as a contract auditor in the nursing home and airline industries. Annette loved her family, and was known for her quick wit, jokes and humorous stories. She volunteered her time at church and her children’s schools, and was also highly skilled in needlework crafts.Annette and Timothy Dillon were married on May 25, 1991 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Lorain, OH and lived in Amherst, OH until moving to Vermilion where she resided for 24 years.Annette is survived by her husband of 29 years, Timothy, her sons, Joseph, Timothy, her daughter Andrea, her parents Richard and Antoinette Long, (nee; Trenkl), her brother Daniel (Anne), her sister Susan Long Plas (Justin), and many nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her children Matthew, Molly, Margaret Frances Dillon, her brothers Thomas and Michael Long.The family would like to thank the staff at Mill Manor Care Center, Vermilion and Anchor Lodge Nursing Home along with many friends for their support, care, and kindness.The Dillon family will receive friends on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm, at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Amherst. Closing Prayers will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the funeral center, at 10:00 am. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at 11:00 am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange St., Vermilion, OH. Reverend Father Paul Schreiner, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
