Anthony Emerick DeSilvester passed away peacefully into God’s hands on August 28th, at age 87, rejoining his loving wife, Violet, in heaven. He was born to Italian immigrant parents, George and Angelina (nee Verroccio) DeSilvester at St. Joseph Hospital and he was a member of the Church of St. Peter (he prayed the rosary daily to our Holy Mother Mary). He attended Lorain High School (’51) and enlisted in the Navy (’52 to ’56) as a boatswain mate serving primarily on the U.S.S. Wisconsin and later, the U.S.S. Pittsburgh. He was decorated with several distinguished service medals and traveled the globe, crossing the equator on at least two occasions. He remained a steadfastly proud and patriotic naval veteran for his entire life. After his military service, he worked a short stint on a Great Lakes freighter followed by a time at National Gypsum in Lorain before embarking on a 32-year career as a chemical worker at B.F. Goodrich Chemical Plant in Avon Lake. He possessed an astounding memory on many topics (particularly history, football, and boxing) and demonstrated a humble intellect. Although often quiet, he was a great and witty conversationalist and was always respectful to others – a fine gentleman. His ability to solve common home maintenance problems earned him the title “Grandpa who fixes things.” He was a very devoted husband and both him and Violet, were completely about their family. They were each lifelong Lorain residents married for 53 years and remained inseparable until her passing in 2010. He is survived by his five children, George (Joan), Teresa (Ray), Robert (Deborah), Edward (Denise), and Anthony (Stacey); six grandchildren, Adam (Samantha), Nicole (Evans), Blake, Catherine, Angelina, and Olivia; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kiara, and Anastasia. He was preceded in death by his wife; both parents; and his six older siblings, Josephine, Clara, Antonio, Ann, Mary Jane, and Gina. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, for family and friends will be at a future time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. May God Bless him always – he will be deeply missed and always remembered.Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
