Anthony Emerick DeSilvester, 87 of Lorain passed away on August 28, 2020 in Lorain, OH.He is survived by his five children, George (Joan), Teresa (Ray), Robert (Deborah), Edward (Denise), and Anthony (Stacey); six grandchildren, Adam (Samantha), Nicole (Evans), Blake, Catherine, Angelina, and Olivia; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kiara, and Anastasia.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years of marriage, Violet (nee Gonnella) DeSilvester; parents, George and Angelina (nee Verroccio) DeSilvester; and his six older siblings, Josephine, Clara, Antonio, Ann, Mary Jane, and Gina.Mr. DeSilvester’s children would like to invite family and friends to join with them for Catholic burial services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd, Lorain, OH, 44053 (meet at main entrance of cemetery), Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating with military honors by the. U.S. Navy. Social distancing and wearing masks/facial coverings throughout all funeral services are required. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.