Anthony "Tony" Gonnella
1929 - 2020
Anthony “Tony” Gonnella - A gentleman above all gentlemen, age 90, passed away peacefully and was delivered into Gods Hands on May 8, 2020 at Wesleyan Village, Elyria.Tony was born on August 11, 1929 in Lorain to Italian immigrant parents, Domenico and Catherine Gonnella. He graduated from Lorain H.S., Class of 1947. He also served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Italian American Veterans Post 1 Color Guard in Lorain. Devoted to his faith, he was a member of St. Agnes Church and after retiring from U.S. Steel in 1984 he spent the next 30 years volunteering his time, talents and treasures. He was always lending a helping hand to family, friends and strangers.Tony was an avid bowler and a sports fanatic in general. He enjoyed gardening and swimming in his pool with his children and grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eileen (nee Coon); children: Toni (Gary) Payne, Tina Kosik, Nick (Kathy) and Tracey (Tim) Mudrock; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine (Stuart) Gonnella.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Claudia Ann in 1979; sister, Violet Desilvester in 2010; and his parents.Both the funeral mass and his burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St Agnes Church, 611 Lake Ave, Elyria, OH 44035. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain.Also, the family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at Wesleyan Village and the Hospice of the Western Reserve for all the care and kindness they always showed. May God Bless Tony, he will be dearly missed and always remembered.



Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
