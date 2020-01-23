Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Life Deliverance Ministries
400 Washington Ave
Lorain, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
New Life Deliverance Ministries
400 Washington Ave
Lorain, OH
Anthony Maurice Taylor


1966 - 2020
Anthony Maurice "Rock" Taylor, 53, transitioned unexpectedly Thursday, January 16, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born April 13, 1966 in Lorain, Ohio and moved to Kentucky in 2019. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour and was baptized on August 18, 2019 at New Life Deliverance Ministries of Lorain. He leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Rina (Alexander) Mang, Nadia Taylor, Anthony Taylor Jr., and Tierra "Marissa" (Mark) White; 10 grandchildren; 25 siblings; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith "Penny" Jackson (nee Taylor); and father, Cleveland V. Bennett; a brother, Ivan Guice; and a sister, Michelle Brown. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at New Life Deliverance Ministries, 400 Washington Ave., Lorain Ohio. The service will be officiated by Bishop Jesse C. Berry Jr. and Elder Jerome A. Todd. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
