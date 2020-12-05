Anthony (aka Sonny and Tony) Narowski, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Amherst Manor in Amherst, Ohio following a brief illness.Born June 2, 1933 to Stanley and Anna (nee Kobielarczyk) in Lorain, Ohio, Anthony lived in the Lorain area his entire life. He worked for 40 years in the dietary section of St. Joseph Hospital from 1951 – 1991. Tony, as he was affectionately called by his co-workers, was one of the longest employed at this hospital before its closing. Sonny was a lifelong parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lorain OH. Sonny left a lasting impression on the lives of all that knew him. He was a quiet and gentle soul with an unforgettable smile. He was hard working, dedicated, passionate about family, loyal, emotional, animated, funny, moody, and, at times, ornery and stubborn (like a true Polack). Sonny always was the bright ray of sunshine at every family gathering, and he prided himself on listening, remembering everything, and interjecting his voice whenever he wanted us to hear it. As our Great Uncle Sonny, for over 25 years, he attended most of his great nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, dance recitals, high school, and even college graduations. He loved family and always wanted to be with all of us. His love for Cleveland Sports, especially the Indians, anything and everything Snoopy/Peanuts related, York Peppermint Patties, Dummy Suckers, an occasional glass of red wine, a smooth 7-7, Dunkin Donuts, and Applebee’s cheeseburgers also allowed us to spoil him every chance we could.The Amherst Manor Staff was Amazing in taking care of Uncle Sonny. They became his family, especially when we were unable to visit due to the COVID restrictions. Not being able to be in person to say Good-Bye was so incredibly hard for all of us, but he did not pass alone. Our dear cousin, Molly Lukachko, became his onsite patient advocate and our family’s guardian angel! As a nurse manager at Amherst Manor, Molly cared for Sonny with a joyful heart, prayers, and love. Our family will be forever grateful for the kindness and loving care given to Sonny from many members of the caregiving staff during his time at Amherst Manor. Surviving is his sister, Loretta Matakovich, Lorain, OH; nieces: Karin Fortner, Amherst, OH; Connie (Dick) Morgan, Fort Mohave, AZ; nephews: Robert (Sandy) Matakovich, Amherst, OH; Martin (Lisa) Matakovich, Bay Village, OH, and John (Lauri) Matakovich, Lorain, OH; great nieces and nephews: Ashley Fortner, Lorain, OH; Katelyn Fortner, Amarillo, TX; Anthony (Linda) Matakovich, North Ridgeville, OH; Andrew Matakovich, Amherst, OH; Allen Matakovich, Amherst, OH; Mitchell Matakovich, Bay Village, OH, Lauren Matakovich, Bay Village, OH; John Matakovich Lorain, OH, and Emily Matakovich Lorain, OH; Holly (Matt) Ackerman, Chino Hills, CA, and Julie Morgan, Chandler, AZ as well as his great great nieces & nephews: Morgan Ackerman, Sidney Ackerman, and Hayden Ackerman, all of Chino Hills, CA.; Anna Avelle, Chandler, AZ.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albin Narowski; Frank Bigos; sisters, Mary Domino, Helen Rupnik, Frances Supeck, and Stella Weber; nieces, Gayle Weber and Linda Weber. Sister-In-Law: Stella Bigos (nee Seroka); Brothers-In-Law: Louis Domino, John Rupnik, Stanley Supeck, Arthur Weber, and Robert Matakovich.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 12 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Robert Glepko will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com