Anthony T. Collins, age 27, of Sheffield Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Amherst and had been a lifelong resident of Sheffield Lake. Anthony was a graduate of the Ohio Distance and Electronic Learning Academy. For the past five years, he had been employed as an over-the-road truck driver. During his adolescence, he was active with the youth ministry and worship team at the House of Praise International Church. His love of music and passion for playing the guitar continued into adulthood; he liked all genres of music but displayed a special love for rock-n-roll. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and taking hikes with his son. He is survived by his wife, Siera; son, Oliver; and parents, William L. Collins, Jr. and Tina M. Collins (nee Blevins) of Sheffield Lake. Additional survivors include his brother, Billy (Alicia) Collins of Lorain; paternal grandparents, William Collins, Sr. of Lorain, and Irene Edmonson of Amherst; as well as maternal grandparents, Marilyn Brown of Lorain and Jim Ott of Sheffield Lake. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Leroy and Ruth Collins, Joe and Mae Ott, Manuel and Mary Martinez, and Ruth and Jack Ice. Private family funeral services will be conducted Friday in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Reverend Mark Hebebrand will officiate. Those wishing to attend the committal service at Ridge Hill Memorial Park are asked to gather in the funeral chapel’s parking lot beginning at 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, please remain in your automobiles. The cortege will leave the funeral chapel promptly at 1:00 p.m. for a graveside service at the cemetery at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit Anthony's son, Oliver, would be greatly appreciated. Gifts can be forwarded to the Fifth Third Bank, 409 Lear Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012, and directed into the account established in Oliver's name. To share your memories and condolences with the Collins Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.