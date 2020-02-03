|
|
Antoinette "Toni" Zinitz (nee Lisca), age 85, of Lorain, left this earth on Friday, January 31, 2020 to join the angels. Born October 29, 1934 in Lorain to immigrant parents, Gavino and Maria Lisca, she learned to converse and write in Italian. Toni graduated from Lorain High School in 1952. She was a member, past president and current treasurer of the Lakeland Woman’s Club and a parishioner of the St. Peter Parish in Lorain, where she sang in the choir. Toni enjoyed listening to opera, was an avid reader and excellent cook. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Bernard, and loving mother of Michelle Zinitz. Toni is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, John B. Zinitz in 2012; brothers, Dr. Peter Lisca and Andrew Lisca; and a sister, Mary Kowalski. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Craig M. Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 4, 2020