Antonio Santiago, age 58 and a resident of Lorain, passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020.He was born February 20, 1961 in Lorain to the late Carmelo Santiago Diaz and Candida Orellano Santiago. Antonio was a 1979 graduate of the former Southview High School, Lorain. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1979-1982 and was stationed in Illshiem, Germany. When he returned from the military, Antonio spent countless years in the southeast United States, where he travelled and was employed in the service industry. He enjoyed listening to music, was a bicycler and gardener, played racquetball and baseball, was a Cleveland Indians fan and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. More recently he enjoyed spending time cooking, and finding peace by the shores of the lakes and oceans.Survivors include his son Antonio C. Santiago (Lauren Hyster) of Westlake, his mother Candida Santiago of Lorain, five brothers and sisters; Reynaldo Santiago of Florida, Sulma Santiago of Lorain, Carmelo Santiago Jr. (Amanda) of Texas, Nanci Santiago-Meyers (Don) of Macedonia, Amy Torres (Efrain) of Lorain, and fourteen nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father Carmelo Santiago Diaz (2019) and his sister Marie Clemons (2010).Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., Thursday at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. There will be a Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, with the Rev. Fr. William Thaden, pastor, officiating.Though you may hold your sword in a shaky hand, I see the demons you are slaying. Carry on Warrior. You are stronger than you realize.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 23, 2020