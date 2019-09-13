Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Antonio Velez Obituary
Antonio Velez, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at Avon Oaks in Avon, Ohio.
Born September 1, 1926 to Sixto and Maria (nee Martinez) Velez in Lares, Puerto Rico, he moved to Lorain in 1952. There, he worked for Ford as a laborer in the Foundry until his retirement in 1980.
He also attended Sacred Heart Chapel, where he was an usher and was a member of Casa de Lares. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and taking walks, as well as playing dominos.
Surviving are his children, Joe (Sandra) Velez, Letisia (Pepe) Ruiz, Zenaida (Saul) Rodriguez, Elmer (Laura) Velez and Noraidia (Ron) Hodges; grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Jennifer, Stephanie, Natasha, Anthony, Rebecca, Joshua and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alex, Melania, Alyvia, Jeremiah and Kendra; as well as his brother, Tomas Velez.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Julia (nee Silva) Velez on July 30, 2014; parents, Sixto and Maria (nee Martinez) Velez; son, Angel Velez; daughter, Judith Velez; siblings, Rosa, Maria, Carmen, Confessor, and Luis.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain and on Tuesday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Fr. William Thaden will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
