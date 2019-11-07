|
Arlene Findora (nee Chrobak), age 79, our loving mother who passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arlene was born October 17, 1940, and lived her entire life in Avon. She was a 1958 graduate of Avon High School and a 1960 graduate of the former St. Joseph School of Practical Nursing, Lorain. Arlene was retired as a licensed practical nurse from the former Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Avon, and then went on to work as a private duty nurse. While raising her children, Arlene was active in the Girl Scouts, enjoying a trip to Washington, D.C. and camping trips with the Girl Scouts. In the past, she rode horses with her friends from high school, and enjoyed bowling, lunch with friends, and being a Red Hatter. Survivors include her three children, Teddy, Lisa Williamson (Tom Spencer), and Kristine Saylor; five grandchildren, Russel, Michael, Sara, Victoria, Valerie; and six great-grandchildren, Emily, Courtney, Lilly, Zachary, Baya, and Lila. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Irene (nee Pulcer) Chrobak; her former husband, Theodore Findora; and many pets. All services are private. In Arlene's honor, memorials may be made to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 8, 2019