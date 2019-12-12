|
|
Armond “Bud” Olsen, age 88, passed away at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home on the evening of Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Cleveland on June 15, 1931, Mr. Olsen had been a resident of Sheffield Lake for 45 years. He was employed for 48 years as a machinist for the L.S. Starrett Company of Westlake. Bud retired in 1996. In his free time, he enjoyed boating, golf, and bowling. Survivors include his daughter, Jacqueline (Dale) Kocik, of Medina; and sons, David, of Sheffield Lake and Glen (Queenester), of Lorain. He also leaves five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (nee Eiben), in 2014; infant daughter, Deborah; daughter-in-law, Tammie Olsen; parents, Ralph and Irma (nee Schanbacher); brother, Harlen Olsen; and sister, Kathelyn Olsen. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Braodwar Avenue, Lorain. To share your memories and condolences with the Olsen Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 13, 2019