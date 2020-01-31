|
|
Arthur A. Van Dyke, 87, of Oberlin, Ohio, passed away on January 24, 2020 while under the care of Mercy Hospice; born December 12, 1932. He was a resident of New Russia Township (Oberlin) for 27 years, and also lived in Cleveland, Lorain, Sheffield Lake, and Avon Lake. He graduated from Rhodes High School in 1951, and was a 65-year member of IBEW Local 38, retiring in 1994. A former member of the First Congregational Church of Christ in Lorain, he served with adult groups and pledge drives. He is survived by his wife, Susan Van Dyke (nee Busick) of almost 68 years; four sons and two daughters; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family, and his faithful dog, Belle. He was preceded in death by a son; his parents, Arthur P. Van Dyke and Florence (nee Poeck); and two older sisters. Art was an avid sailor on the Great Lakes and ocean. He and his wife traveled in their motorhome throughout the USA and Canada over 35 years. His hobbies later in life included fishing, model trains, RC airplanes/boats, and restoring classic lawn tractors. He was very knowledgeable and resourceful, and beyond being a Master Electrician, could design, build, or fix just about anything from houses to cars and tractors or boats. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Donations may be made to a . “Ready to come about … Hard-a-Lee!”
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 3, 2020