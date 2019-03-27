|
Arthur "Art" White, age 84, of Granbury, TX, born June 8, 1934, in Lorain, Ohio, passed away on December 14, 2018.
Art joined the Marine Corp and served in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked for 35 years as a Master Mechanic for Spitzer Motors.
In 1976, he married Darleen Buescher and moved to Texas in 1977. He always wanted to become an entrepreneur, so for the next 42 years, he and Darleen owned and operated, then sold White's Kar Washes, Foto Kwik & Key Service, White's Enterprises, King Arthur's Castle, and White's Modular Signs. Still in business is Freedom Storage & Retail, Unique Gifts, and Texas Property Pros with his step-sons, Don and James, where he enjoyed participating every day.
He is survived by his wife, Darleen, of Granbury, Texas; brother, Dennis White, of Amherst, Ohio; sons, Ronald White, of Arlington, Texas and Daniel White, of Avon Lake, Ohio; step-sons, Donald (Nancy) Buescher, Jr. of Granbury, Texas, James (Kim) Buescher, of Weatherford, Texas, Donald (Tiffany) Buescher III, Nash Buescher, Donald (Lexi) Buescher; grandsons, Brandon (Macci) Roach, Phillip Roach; and two great-granddaughters, Hadlee Buescher and Mylee Roach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary (Mazza) White; brother, Eugene (Caroline) White; and sisters, Delores (Peter) Koeff and Carmel (Donald) Dobos.
At the request of Art, upon his death and cremation, a portion of his remains will be sent to Dallas National Cemetery for burial and to receive full Military Honors.
