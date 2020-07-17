Arthur Eugene "Gene" Novarese, 83, of Elyria, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Ford Motor Co. retiree. Gene loved listening to music, especially Elvis and country music; watching old western movies and classic television shows; and riding his bicycle when he was able. Gene is survived by his children, Denise Frabotta (Paul, deceased), Gina Callahan (Terry, deceased), and Dwayne Novarese (Irene, deceased); grandchildren, Sara Callahan, Spencer Novarese, and Keith Novarese; and siblings, Joann Cash (Richard, deceased), and John Novarese (Donna, deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Novarese; his brother, Charles Novarese; and his beloved wife of 63 years, Irma, who passed away on July 8, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Sunday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Chapel, 4065 S. Broadway Ave., Lorain followed by the entombment atResthaven Memory Gardens. www.wyers-bollinger.com
