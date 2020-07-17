1/1
Arthur Eugene "Gene" Novarese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Eugene "Gene" Novarese, 83, of Elyria, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Ford Motor Co. retiree. Gene loved listening to music, especially Elvis and country music; watching old western movies and classic television shows; and riding his bicycle when he was able. Gene is survived by his children, Denise Frabotta (Paul, deceased), Gina Callahan (Terry, deceased), and Dwayne Novarese (Irene, deceased); grandchildren, Sara Callahan, Spencer Novarese, and Keith Novarese; and siblings, Joann Cash (Richard, deceased), and John Novarese (Donna, deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Novarese; his brother, Charles Novarese; and his beloved wife of 63 years, Irma, who passed away on July 8, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Sunday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Chapel, 4065 S. Broadway Ave., Lorain followed by the entombment atResthaven Memory Gardens. www.wyers-bollinger.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved