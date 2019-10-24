Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ Congregational
990 State Street
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Greiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Greiner


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Greiner Obituary
Arthur A. Greiner, 70, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.He was born March 27, 1949 in Chicago, IL, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 5 years moving from Lorain.Art served with the US Coast Guard for 26 years retiring in 1995. Art began working for the City of Lorain at the Water Pollution Control Plant in 1997 where he worked as a Millwright until his retirement in 2010.He was a member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post #22, American Legion Post #397, the Disabled American Veterans and Vermilion Fish and Game. Art was an active member of Boy Scout Troop #447 where he served as the Chartered Organization Representative. Art was considered a jack of all trades and could build anything and was a great mechanic.He enjoyed camping and fishing, and he was especially proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Constance (nee Johnson) Greiner of Vermilion; sons, Jason (Sharon) Greiner of Portage, IN and Matthew Greiner of Vermilion; daughter, Maryanne (David) Rearick of Hobart, IN; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Josh, Jason Jr., Jeremiah, and Cheyenne Greiner, and Brittany Rearick; and his step-brother, Frank Coleman of Orland Park, IL.He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Edward Greiner; his grandmother who raised him, Margaret Knorr; and his uncle, Emil Greiner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The Reverend Melinda Quellhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.The family suggests memorial contributions to the United Church of Christ Congregational or Boy Scout Troop #447, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now