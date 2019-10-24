|
|
Arthur A. Greiner, 70, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.He was born March 27, 1949 in Chicago, IL, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 5 years moving from Lorain.Art served with the US Coast Guard for 26 years retiring in 1995. Art began working for the City of Lorain at the Water Pollution Control Plant in 1997 where he worked as a Millwright until his retirement in 2010.He was a member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post #22, American Legion Post #397, the Disabled American Veterans and Vermilion Fish and Game. Art was an active member of Boy Scout Troop #447 where he served as the Chartered Organization Representative. Art was considered a jack of all trades and could build anything and was a great mechanic.He enjoyed camping and fishing, and he was especially proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Constance (nee Johnson) Greiner of Vermilion; sons, Jason (Sharon) Greiner of Portage, IN and Matthew Greiner of Vermilion; daughter, Maryanne (David) Rearick of Hobart, IN; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Josh, Jason Jr., Jeremiah, and Cheyenne Greiner, and Brittany Rearick; and his step-brother, Frank Coleman of Orland Park, IL.He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Edward Greiner; his grandmother who raised him, Margaret Knorr; and his uncle, Emil Greiner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The Reverend Melinda Quellhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.The family suggests memorial contributions to the United Church of Christ Congregational or Boy Scout Troop #447, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019