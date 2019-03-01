|
Ashley Louise Perez (nee Jewell), 33, of Sheffield Village, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her home.She was born June 24, 1985, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Sheffield Village area resident. Ashley attended North Coast Christian Academy in Lorain, graduated from Brookside High School in Sheffield Village in 2003 and attended Lorain County Community College in Elyria, where she received her nursing degree.She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Genesis Healthcare in Westlake since 2014. Prior to that, she worked at Arden Courts in Westlake.Ashley had a love for working with the elderly and Alzheimer’s patients. She enjoyed her dogs, Shrek and Fiona, and loved to shop and collect Coca Cola memorabilia.She is survived by her husband of eight years, Tony Perez; daughters, Kelsey Castaneda and Kalley Perez; mother and stepfather, Tammy (David) Strickling of Elyria; father and stepmother, William (Dawn) Jewell of Vermilion; brothers, Jeriod (Cassy) Jewell of Vermilion and Michael Kolonick of Avon Lake; sister, Courtney Kolonick (fiancé Nick Weppelman); maternal grandmother, Edna Burress of Sheffield Village; paternal grandmother, Anita Jewell of Pennsylvania; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Miguel and Barbara Perez of Sheffield Lake; and brother-in-law, Michael Perez of Avon Lake.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James W. Burress, Sr. in 2014; and paternal grandfather, Jack Jewell.The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3rd from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Sheffield Church of God, 2280 N Abbe Rd., Sheffield Village. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Rev. Scott Skeens, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.Memorial contributions can be made to the family to establish college accounts for her daughters.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 2, 2019