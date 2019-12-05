|
|
Audrey J. Meyers (nee Waterhouse), 91, of Vermilion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.She was born June 29, 1928 in Lorain and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 32 years moving from Lorain.Audrey graduated from Lorain High School with the class of 1946 and attended Bowling Green State University and Kent State University extension.Audrey was a loving stay at home mother and worked as a Substitute Teacher in Lorain Elementary Schools for 20 years. After her retirement, she worked for many years at voting booths.She was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Lorain for over 65 years and was a member of Community Congregational United Church of Christ, Amherst. She was also a member of the Lakeland Women's Club, the University Club, C. C. A. (Civic and Community Affairs), Cosmopolitan Dance Club, and the Wimodausis Club. Audrey enjoyed playing golf, bowling and going to Florida in the winter. Audrey's spiritual world was very important to her. She volunteered at church, enjoyed reading the bible, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle fan. She also was a Sports Enthusiast watching basketball (Cavs), football (Browns), and baseball (Indians). She loved supporting her husband and would always attend all of the sporting events her husband, Elmer, coached. She was always there rain or shine. Audrey will be remembered for her amazing blue eyes, her grace, and her kind and generous heart. She was the sweetest person you have ever met and remained that way all throughout her years. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Elmer R. Meyers of Vermilion; daughters, Rebecca L. (Bob) Helmus of Snowmass, CO and Kimberly E. Meyers Marcero of Vermilion; son, Dennis R. (Debbie Johanseon) Meyers of Vermilion; grandchildren: Tucker Helmus, Tanya Meinhold, and Austin Marcero; and her great-grandsons, Chase Meinhold and Owen Meinhold.She was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. "Doc" and Carey (nee Leiter) Waterhouse; brothers, Bruce and Clifford Waterhouse; and her sisters, Ora Mae Retzlaff, Roberta Ashby, and Elizabeth "Betty" MacMillan.The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 379 S Main St, Amherst, OH 44001. The Reverend Brian Burke will officiate. Private interment will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 379 S Main St, Amherst, OH 44001. Online condolences may be made atwww.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 8, 2019