Augustin Ramos Jr.
Augustin Ramos Jr., 79, of Lorain, passed away at his residence following a sudden illness.Born February 21, 1941 in Pharr, Texas, he moved to Lorain in 1970. Augustin worked 27 ½ years at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant, retiring in 1997 from the maintenance department. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 425 and a former member of the Lorain Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary. He enjoyed fishing and traveling to visit family.Surviving is his wife, Manuelita (nee Gonzalez); a daughter, Suzanne Shell of Lakewood; sons, Reymundo Vaquera and Santos Ramos both of Lorain; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; and a brother and three sisters who live in Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents Augustin and Santos Ramos; and two brothers.The family held a private graveside service at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. Rocky Ortiz, deacon of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain, officiated. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialist, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
