Augustin Ramos Jr., 79, of Lorain, passed away at his residence following a sudden illness.Born February 21, 1941 in Pharr, Texas, he moved to Lorain in 1970. Augustin worked 27 ½ years at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant, retiring in 1997 from the maintenance department. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 425 and a former member of the Lorain Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary. He enjoyed fishing and traveling to visit family.Surviving is his wife, Manuelita (nee Gonzalez); a daughter, Suzanne Shell of Lakewood; sons, Reymundo Vaquera and Santos Ramos both of Lorain; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; and a brother and three sisters who live in Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents Augustin and Santos Ramos; and two brothers.The family held a private graveside service at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. Rocky Ortiz, deacon of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain, officiated. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialist, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements.