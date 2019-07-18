|
Barb A. Hoover, age 67, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital on the morning of Thursday, July 11, 2019.Born in Baldknob, Arkansas, on November 20, 1951, she had been employed as the Operations Manager for the Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority for 38 years. She retired from that position in 2011. Barb was regarded as a very compassionate and big-hearted person. She endeavored to help others through her long career with the L.M.H.A., as well as any other friend or acquaintance that needed assistance with anything. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Lad’s Club, and the American Slovak Club. She had also cultivated and cherished numerous friendships at Olde Town Charleston. In her free, time Barb enjoyed following all Ohio sports, as well as the Arkansas Razorbacks. In addition, she enjoyed watching and attending the auto races. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hoover. Although never blessed with children, she also leaves her beloved pet Dachshunds, Prince, Lucky Dog, Fritz, Hans, and Ollie. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 noon in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Mr. Jim Hiser will officiate. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb’s memory are encouraged to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. To share your memories and condolences with the Hoover Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 19, 2019