Barbara A. Chasar (née Kuzak), 67, of Lorain, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain following a brief illness. She was born February 21, 1952, in Lorain, to Andrew and Mary (née Arti) Kuzak. She graduated from Admiral King High School in 1970. Right out of high school, Barb went to work for the city. She retired after 42 years in 2012 as a Disposition Agent for Lorain’s Community Development Department. Barb was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain. She enjoyed bowling. She was the treasurer/secretary of the Lorain City Bowling League. Barb was a Longaberger Consultant. She loved traveling to casinos with her uncle Bob and aunt Hazel.She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Janette (Victor) Krevinko, of Berea, and Mary (Carmine) Torio, of Portage Lakes; brothers, Steve (Pam) Kuzak, of Lorain, Andy (Valerie) Kuzak, of Amherst, and Bill (Marcia) Kuzak, of South Amherst; godson, Tim Krevinko; aunt and uncle, Hazel and Bob Gross; her fiancé, Richard Martin; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Friday, September 20 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. funeral service at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Rev. Father Andrew Nagrant, Pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions to Ohio Buckeye Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, Ohio 44131 or a . For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019